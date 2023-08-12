SEA V-League: PH’s gallant stand falls short vs Vietnam

Photo from Volleyball Philippines' Facebook page. File photo

MANILA – The Philippines fought hard but bowed down to the veteran-laden Vietnam squad in the second leg of the 2023 SEA V-League in Thailand Saturday.

The Philippine squad, backed by the National University Lady Bulldogs, absorbed a 19-25, 27-25, 29-31, 14-25, loss to Trần Thị Thanh Thúy-less Vietnam to slide at the bottom of the standings with a 0-2 win-loss card.

Tied at 23-all in the second frame, Bella Belen unleashed a crosscourt hit to put the country at set point, 24-23. But Vietnam managed to extend the set and go toe to toe against the Philippines.

Alyssa Solomon pummeled another attack before Vietnam committed an error to equalize the game at one set apiece.

In the third frame, the Philippines continued to challenge Vietnam as they went neck-and-neck until the latter stretch.

Solomon uncorked an off-the-block hit to knot the score at 23 but she followed it with a service error that gave Vietnam a 24-23 lead.

Vange Alinsug forced an extension as she scored off a crosscourt hit. From there, both team exchanged points every rally to stretch the third to 29-all.

Doan Xuan, however, went for a quick spike before she denied Alinsug’s attack to secure a 2-1 separation for Vietnam.

They never looked back from there as they established a dominating 22-11 gap in the fourth – enough to take the victory.

The Philippines will close their SEA V-League campaign against Indonesia.

