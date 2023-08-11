Rain or Shine wary of Taiwanese big man in Jones Cup opener

The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters. Handout.

Rain or Shine targets a winning start to its grueling Jones Cup schedule, as the Elasto Painters face off against host team Chinese Taipei A on Saturday.

Chinese Taipei A is bannered by 6-foot-11 American-Taiwanese William Artino, along with veterans Liu Cheng and Ying-Chun Chen.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m., with the Elasto Painters eyeing an upset against the host nation and its crowd. It will be the first in a series of six games in six days for Rain or Shine.

"It's always good to start it with a win especially against the home team. We know the odds are stacked against us but we just have to believe that we can win. If we have a good start we usually have a good ending," said ROS deputy Caloy Garcia who facilitated the team's first practice.

Rain or Shine arrived in Taipei on Friday and immediately went to work at the Taipei Heping Gymnasium.

Expected to lead the way for ROS are imports Ange Kouame and Nick Evans, although the team will also be relying on the young core of Rey Nambatac, Shaun Ildefonso, Anton Asistio, Santi Santillan and Andrei Caracut.