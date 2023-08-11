MMA: Bangguigui falls to Uzbek in ONE Friday Fights

Dave “Kintas” Bangguigui got dominated on Friday. Handout photo

Dave “Kintas” Bangguigui absorbed his first loss in ONE Championship as he got decimated by Sanzhar “Uzbek Tiger” Zakirov at ONE Friday Fights 28 on Friday at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Uzbek dominated the Fight Corps MMA standout en route to a emphatic third round technical knockout victory.

Zakirov refused to give an inch to Bangguigui from the get-go, aggressively going for the takedown as he constantly dished out brutal punches and elbow strikes for three rounds before referee Muhamad Sulaiman called for a stop at the 4:11 mark of the round.

Bangguigui essentially fought for survival, struggling to even get an offense in as he succumbed to his first ONE defeat after three impressive wins.

He dropped to a 9-2 card as the ONE Warrior Series product saw his impressive eight-fight winning streak snapped.

This match, though, was an absolute master class from Zakirov who showcased his full array of skills from his suffocating ground game to his lethal striking while sending a strong message to the strawweight division that there’s a new sheriff in town.

He improved to a 5-0 record.