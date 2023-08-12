Hakuoh foils Ateneo's title retention-bid

Japan's Hakuoh University dethroned Ateneo de Manila University with a 73-58 beating in their semifinals tiff in the World University Basketball Series on Saturday night at the National Yoyogi Stadium in Tokyo.

Despite managing to keep it a close match in the first half, the Blue Eagles collapsed in the next two quarters.

The Japanese side engaged Ateneo into a defensive match in the third period with Hakuo only scoring eight against the Blue Eagles' seven.

But it was in the fourth period when the host team broke away by outscoring the defending champions, 30-18.

With the loss, Ateneo was relegated to a bronze medal match.

The Blue Eagles take on Radford University, which suffered a 79-75 defeat to National Chengchi University, in an effort to salvage their campaign.

Ateneo earlier opened their title-retention bid with a 38-point beating of the University of Sydney.