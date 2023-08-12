Dwight Ramos dedicates World Cup stint to past Gilas members

Dwight Ramos into action for Gilas Pilipinas. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Dwight Ramos may have been only with Gilas Pilipinas for three years, but the star guard understands how huge an honor and responsibility it is to represent and don the national colors.

“We’re gonna be coming in different,” said Ramos at the FOR LOVE: The Podcast live recording in Taguig City on Saturday.

“We got a lot of good energy, we’re practicing really hard, we’re really excited, and I don’t think any of us is taking it for granted,” he said as the squad ramps up for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Ramos helped the squad starting at the World Cup qualifiers and has since made his mark as one of the leaders and among the team’s most reliable players.

“There’s a lot of guys who were part of the Gilas team in the past couple of years that might have been forgotten, but the guys that are here now, we haven’t forgotten them and they’re a part of this, everybody’s a part of this, and we know that and we’re gonna show it on the court,” he added.

Ramos also shared how their training camps not only helped in jelling the team together but also create a strong brotherhood that he hopes would translate well when they make their World Cup debut less than two weeks away.

“That’s what the overseas camps were for,” the 6-foot-4 guard said. “I mean, Jamie [Malonzo] was my roommate, we're always talking to each other, eating together, and that's just kind of what built our relationship on the court.”

“Spending a lot of time bonding together, you kind of get to play the game like we're playing for each other.”

Ramos and the rest of the squad will test their chemistry on the hardwood when they go up against the Dominican Republic at the opening of the games on August 25 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.