Chinese Taipei crushes Rain or Shine in W. Jones Cup

Host team Chinese-Taipei dished out an 98-79 beating to visiting Rain or Shine in the W. Jones Cup at the Heping Basketball Gymnasium on Saturday night.

The Taiwanese squad raced to an early 40-23 lead in the first period and the Elasto Painters played catch up.

Big man William Artino paced Chinese-Taipei with 23 points on 10-of-12 field goal shooting on top of nine rebounds.

Mohammad Gadiaga added 22 points, while Lin Ting Chien had 18 markers.

Chinese Taipe was dominant all throughout, building a 33-point advantage going to the final period.

Andrei Caracut topscored for Rain or Shine with 18 points, while Ange Kouame had a double double of 16 rebounds and 15 markers.

Nick Evans had a double double with 14 points and 12 boards.