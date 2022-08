San Miguel Beer seized a 3-2 lead in the PBA Philippine Cup semis via an 89-78 win over Meralco in Game 5 on Friday at the Araneta Coliseum.

CJ Perez had 25 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists as the Beermen moved closer to their 14th appearance in the all-Filipino tournament.

(More details to follow.)

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.