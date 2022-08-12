PBA: Magnolia strikes back at TNT to take Game 5

Magnolia kept its finals bid alive by fending off a late charge by Talk 'N Text in Game 5 of the best-of-7 PBA Philippine Cup semifinals on Friday at Araneta Coliseum.

The Hotshots had it 105-97 against the Texters.

Magnolia drew big numbers from Mark Barroca, Calvin Abueva, and Ian Sangalang to beat the Texters.

Barroca scored 25 points to go with his 6 rebounds and 4 assists while Abueva added 16 markers, 10 boards, and 5 assists. Sangalang himself scored 16.

They also managed the numbers of TNT's main scorers Mikey Williams and Jayson Castro to assure Magnolia its second win in the series.

The Hotshots led by as much as 16 points, but TNT managed to battle to within 82-85 early in the payoff period following Castro.

But Magnolia weathered the storm to win its second game in the race-to-4 affair.

Castro finished with 18 points for the Texters.

