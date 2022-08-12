EcoOil-La Salle took Game 1 against Adalem Construction-St. Clare with an 89-74 victory in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup semifinals on Friday at Araneta Coliseum.

Schonny Winston fired 24 points to go with his 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists to lead the Green Archers in the best-of-three series.

With the win, La Salle is now just a win away from the finals.

CJ Austria also played a major role in La Salle's fourth quarter pullaway that gave them a 71-55 advantage. He scored 8 of his 15 points in that stretch, on top of his 7 boards.

Kevin Quiambao had 18 points, 6 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 3 assists, while Mark Nonoy tallied 15 markers.

"We tightened up on defense," said coach Derick Pumaren.

"We were making St. Clare get back in the game because we kept on making mistakes offensively and defensively. I told the boys we must be able to contain 'yung effort stats nila and I think when we were able to do that, we were able to take control of the game."

John Rojas had 19 points for St. Clare, while Johnsherick Estrada had 14 points.

The scores:

ECOOIL-LA SALLE 89 -- Winston 24, Quiambao 18, Austria 15, Nonoy 15, Nelle 4, Nwankwo 4, B. Phillips 4, Cortez 3, M. Phillips 2, Escandor 0, Blanco 0, Buensalida 0, Estacio 0.

ADALEM-ST. CLARE 74 -- Rojas 19, Estrada 14, Manacho 8, Gamboa 7, Tapenio 6, Estacio 5, Ndong 4, Sablan 3, Sumagaysay 3, Galang 3, Fontanilla 2, Lopez 0, Decano 0.

Quarters: 18-23, 41-36, 60-53, 89-74.

