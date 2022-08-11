Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots coach Chito Victolero acknowledged he is in quandary over the type of defense they will have to employ against TNT in Game 5 of the PBA Philippine Cup semis on Friday.

Victolero said the Hotshots' defensive scheme has brought them all the way to the semifinals. Unfortunately, the same strategy has placed the Hotshots in foul trouble, leading to their 102-84 defeat in Game 4.

"I don't know what we will adjust but that's our game. From the elimination hanggang sa rito we just try to play our defense but we're always in foul trouble," said the Magnolia coach after their defeat.

"My key players like Calvin (Abueva), Ian (Sangalang), Paul (Lee), they're always in foul trouble. I don't know how we can adjust."

That loss brought the Hotshots to the brink of elimination as they sank to a 3-1 series deficit in their race-to-4 contest against the Tropang Giga.

"That is the key, we need to play defense because that's our strength. Kung hindi kami makakadepensa, wala kaming chance dito," Victolero said.

The coach added he has issues regarding some of the calls, but he said he will have to find a way to work around it.

"Of course, meron din kaming mga mali. We're not finger-pointing here. It's all about us, kung paano kami makaka-adjust sa ganyan. And even on our offense also, we need to adjust," he said.

RELATED VIDEO