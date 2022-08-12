Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog during Omega's 2-0 win against RSG Philippines to open MPL Philippines Season 10 campaign.

QUEZON CITY - Omega Esports on Friday opened their MPL Philippines Season 10 campaign with a revenge win against RSG Philippines, 2-0, to open the league's regular season at the ICITE Auditorium here.

It took two massive turnarounds for Omega to finally secure a win over RSG Philippines, after losing to the Kingslayers in the Grand Finals.

A turnaround by Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog in the 5th minute of Game 1 changed the game's momentum, after the defending Filipino and Southeast Asian Cup champs secured early objectives.

Omega banked on their signature turnaround "Omega Timers" to clinch the win in Game 2, their first against RSG Philippines in over a year.

Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas secured a double MVP nod with his Claude and Beatrix.

More details to follow