Marinerong Pilipino is closing in to the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup Finals, following a 74-66 win over top seed Apex Fuel-San Sebastian in Game 1 of their best-of-three semis at Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

Juan Gomez de Liano launched the Skippers' early 21-8 barrage that set the tone for the easy win.

Gomez de Liano finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists as Marinerong Pilipino seeks to return to the finals after finishing second in the 2019 Foundation Cup.

Arvin Gamboa added 15 points, 5 boards, 2 assists, and 2 blocks, while Jollo Go scored 14 for the Skippers.

"We're happy sa mga players kasi na-execute namin nang maayos 'yung gameplan namin. Pero Game 1 pa lang ito and hopefully sa Game Two, maka-execute ulit kami," said coach Yong Garcia.

Ichie Altamirano had 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals in the Golden Stags' defeat.

The Scores:

Marinerong Pilipino 74 -- Gomez de Liano 16, Gamboa 15, Go 14, Nocum 12, Soberano 7, Carino 6, Bonifacio 2, Manlangit 2, Garcia 0, Bonsubre 0, Pido 0.

Apex Fuel-San Sebastian 66 -- Altamirano 12, Villapando 11, Felebrico 11, Sumoda 8, Calahat 7, Desoyo 7, Escobido 4, Shanoda 4, Are 2, Suico 0, Yambing 0, Garcia 0.

