Pingris condoles with June Mar over mom's passing

Retired Magnolia Hotshot Marc Pingris expressed his heartfelt condolences to his good friend and fellow PBA star June Mar Fajardo whose mother Marites passed away Wednesday.

In an Instagram post, Pingris said he would have wanted to visit his friend.

"Ramdam na ramdam kita tol ...sakit lang talaga Gusto man kita yakapin or puntahan pero alam ko gusto mo muna mag-isa. Dito lang kami tol!"n wrote Pingris, who used the hashtag #forevermamasboy.

The six-time PBA Most Valuable Player is known to be close to his mother who passed away on Wednesday morning at a local hospital.

Other PBA players and personalities have also expressed their sympathy toward Fajardo.

🙏💔 — Chris Ross (@cmross6) August 12, 2021

😞💔 — Von Pessumal (@von19) August 12, 2021

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Gabe Norwood (@GNorwood5) August 12, 2021

Appreciate every second, every minute, every hour, every day, everything man. 🙏🏽 — Kiefer Ravena (@kieferravena) August 12, 2021

Fajardo has yet to make a statement following the death of his mother.

FROM THE ARCHIVES