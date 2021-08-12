Petecio encourages Pinays to try boxing, combat sports

Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines reacts after winning the silver medal. Luis Robayo, Reuters.

MANILA, Philippines -- After her breakthrough in the Tokyo Olympics, Nesthy Petecio is hopeful that more women will be encouraged to take up boxing and combat sports -- even as she admits that it's not the easiest sport to take up.

Petecio, who was a world champion in 2019, returned to the Philippines with a silver medal from the Tokyo Games. Her impressive campaign ended with a loss to Japan's Sena Irie in the final of the featherweight division.

Still, her performance was widely praised and Petecio received plenty of rewards for her achievement.

The boxer is now hopeful that her feat will motivate other Filipinas to also try their hand at the sport.

"Sa women's side po ng boxing… totoo po na madaming takot eh, madaming takot sa sports namin, especially sa mga kababaihan," Petecio said in an appearance on the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum this week.

"So sa akin naman po, kumbaga, wala sa babae, wala sa lalaki po 'yan eh. Kung gusto mo, kung gusto mo 'yung sports na 'yun, kung gusto mong maabot 'yung pangarap mo sa sports na 'yun, pagpatuloy mo po," she added.

"Sundin mo 'yung nararamdaman mo."

Petecio started boxing as a child, despite the early protestations of her father. He wound up being her first trainer and Petecio would go on to make her mark as an amateur.

A loss in the first round of the 2018 Asian Games dented her confidence but Petecio returned with a vengeance in 2019, where she won a world championship and a gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games.

She explained that while boxing can be difficult, it is also worth it.

"Lahat naman po, nasasaktan po tayo," she said. "Sa love nga, kahit 'di tayo makaganti, tinatanggap nating masaktan eh, sa sports pa kaya na nakakapagbigay tayo ng karangalan, at saka nakakatulong pa sa atin, lalo na sa pamilya natin, sa pangarap natin."

"Bakit hindi po natin subukan? Sa love nga, nagbibigay tayo ng oras, kahit sa maling tao. Bakit hindi natin gawin sa sports na gusto natin, na alam nating tama para sa atin, 'di ba? So ayun po," she said.

"Encourage ko po kayo lahat, mga kababaihan po, na sumali po sa boxing. Hindi lang po sa boxing, sa mga combat sports po na gusto niyo po. Hindi man po ganoon kadali po, totoo po 'yun, pero 'pag desidido po kayo, 'pag gustong-gusto niyo po, magiging smooth na lang po."

In late 2020, Petecio was among the athletes who expressed their dismay at the filing of House Bill 1526, which seeks to ban minors from participating in competitive full-contact sports.

In an episode of "The Hit List" podcast, Petecio said that while she understood the reason behind the bill, it will also be a major blow to the future of combat sports in the country as there will be fewer youth competitors who can follow in their footsteps.

But with the success of the boxing team in the Tokyo Games, Petecio is optimistic that more and more athletes will be motivated to try their hand in the sport as well.

"Hindi po siya ganoon kadali, pero 'pag once na gusto mo, 'pag mahal mo, 'pag pangarap mo talaga 'yun, easy na lang siya," she said. "So sa lahat po ng mga kababaihan diyan, ine-encourage ko po kayo."

