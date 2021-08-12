MMA: Joshua Pacio predicts Silva to win against Miao

Reigning ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio will be heavily invested in ONE Championship’s next show – ONE: Battleground II.

He will cheer for his "kuya" Eduard Folayang, who is taking on Zhang Lipeng in the main event of the previously recorded card that airs this Friday.

But aside from that, the 25-year-old will also look closely at the strawweight clash between former contender Alex "Little Rock" Silva and Chinese rising star Miao Li Tao. The winner of the match could be his next opponent.

"The fight between Miao Li Tao and Alex Silva is surely a thrilling bout. Miao is a very aggressive and explosive athlete, but Alex, on the other hand, is very dangerous, especially on the ground," Pacio said.

The last time Pacio entered the cage was against Silva, and he was certainly pushed to the limit by the crafty Brazilian.

The Evolve MMA star pulled out all stops in trying to snag the world title away from Pacio, but the Filipino had one extra step in him as he came away with a hard-earned split-decision win to retain the strap.

"I learned a lot when I faced Alex last year," he said. "He's always a dangerous opponent and I think if we'd face each other again, I'd have to show more aggression, much loaded striking, and I'd throw a lot of combinations to be able to eke out a decisive win."

While he was able to overcome Silva in that clash, Pacio expects “Little Rock” to survive Miao and make his move back up in the rankings.

"I predict this bout in favor of Alex. I'll go for Alex because of his years of experience and he's already a veteran in this field," he said.

But Pacio won’t be surprised if Miao pulls off the upset against the favored Brazilian.

"ONE's strawweight division just got more stacked because of the athletes' constant improvement and them continuing to level up their games,” Pacio said.

“They're all very hungry and with that, the competition just gets tougher and tougher.”

FROM THE ARCHIVES