MANILA -- Hidilyn Diaz's gold medal success in Tokyo is a testament to her enduring perseverance, according to Eduard Folayang, who said this is the reason he keeps on fighting despite sustaining a string of setbacks in the MMA cage.

Folayang was like an elder brother to Diaz while he was still part of the national wushu team. He met the up-and-coming weightlifter while they were training in Baguio City.

"I met her when she's still young in 2007," said the former ONE lightweight champion.

"I see in her the perseverance. I saw her in the first two Olympics she failed but in the third and fourth she was able to get silver and now gold. That's the lesson: perseverance. She didn't give up her dreams."

"I'm so happy for Hidilyn."

Folayang is now fueled by the same determination as he meets Zhang Lipeng in the main event of ONE: Battleground II.

"The Landslide" hopes to score his first victory in six fights in a dominant fashion.

"He's also a veteran. He has more fights than me," said Folayang.

"He's also a warrior, few people can have that kind of record, 33-11."

Folayang believes he has fully prepared in terms of conditioning and skills. It's all in the mind now, he said.

That's where Diaz's success come in.

"As an athlete you can always relate to the victories of others, it will inspire you to do the best. For me, she inspires me," said Folayang.

"You always relate to the victory of others, it will inspire you to do the best."

ONE: Battleground II is a tape-delayed event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore which airs on Friday.

