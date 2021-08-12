June Mar Fajardo's mother, Marites, passes away

June Mar Fajardo is joined on stage by his parents after receiving the MVP trophy. File photo. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Six-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel Beer is in mourning after the death of his mother, Marites.

Media outlets from Cebu first reported the sad news, which was confirmed to ABS-CBN News by a source with knowledge of the situation.

Initial reports said Marites passed away on Wednesday morning in a local hospital.

She was 52 years old.

Fajardo is a self-proclaimed "mama's boy" and has dedicated his various awards to his parents. In 2019, when he received his record-breaking fifth MVP trophy, he called both of his parents to the stage to offer the award to them.

While Fajardo has yet to break his silence, some of his teammates have expressed their sadness on social media as they mourn together with their big man.

🙏💔 — Chris Ross (@cmross6) August 12, 2021

Bigger than sports — Chris Ross (@cmross6) August 12, 2021