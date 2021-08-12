American boxer Errol Spence Jr. has undergone a successful surgery, after suffering a torn retina in his right eye that forced him to withdraw from his welterweight showdown against Manny Pacquiao.

Spence announced on his Instagram page that the emergency surgery "went great," and expressed his gratitude for the well wishes.

The unbeaten Spence was all set to face Pacquiao on August 21 in Las Vegas, but a pre-fight medical examination in Las Vegas revealed his eye injury.

On Instagram, Spence revealed that he asked the doctors if he could push through with the Pacquiao fight and then get surgery afterward.

"(The doctor) wasn't having it," he admitted.

"I'll be back in no time," Spence also vowed. "I look at it as, it could always be worse, and being able to see my kids grow is the most important thing to me."

Pacquiao has expressed his support for Spence after this latest setback in his career. The American had been involved in a car crash in October 2019 that forced him out of action for a year. He only returned to the ring in December 2020 when he outpointed Danny Garcia.

"I'm praying for him," Pacquiao said of Spence. "Sabi ko nga, I hope na he can recover, that operation, and can fight again."

"Nothing personal naman, this is a sport. We're doing our job. The most important thing is 'yung health ng bawat isa, ma-protektahan natin," he added.

The fight card will push through, with Pacquiao now set to fight WBA "super" welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas of Cuba.