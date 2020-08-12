WATCH: Damian Lillard matches his career-high with 61 points

Damian Lillard put on yet another show inside the NBA bubble on Tuesday when he tied his career-high of 61 points in Portland's 134-131 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Thanks to Lillard's explosive output, the Blazers took sole possession of the eighth seed in the Western Conference with just one seeding game left in their schedule.

Lillard joined an exclusive club with his effort.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, he is only the fourth player with six or more 50-point games in a season since the NBA and ABA merger in 1976-77. The other players in the list? Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and James Harden.

It is also his third 60-point game this season. The only other NBA player in history with at least three 60-point games in a season is Wilt Chamberlain, who had 15 such games in 1961-62, and nine such games in the following season.

Players with three 60-point games in an @NBA season:



Wilt Chamberlain@dame_lillard



That's it. That's the list. pic.twitter.com/gsRI5ZKS2y — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 12, 2020

He is also the first Portland player to score 50 points in back-to-back games. Lillard had scored 51 points in a 124-121 win over the Philadelphia 76ers two days ago.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).