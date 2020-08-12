PSC locks down Rizal Memorial, Philsports after staffer tests positive for virus

(UPDATED) The Philippine Sports Commission has ordered a complete lockdown of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila and the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City starting on Wednesday.

The two facilities will be locked down until further notice, after one of the PSC's staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus following an RT-PCR test. The agency received the positive result four days after the swab test was conducted.

"We humbly advise all concerned that the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila City and the PHILSPORTS Complex in Pasig City shall be on complete lockdown from 12 August 2020, until further notice," PSC chairman Butch Ramirez said in a memorandum posted on the agency's Facebook page.

The PSC on Wednesday conducted disinfection activities in both facilities.

Mike Asuncion of the Philippine Amateur Baseball Association and BF Merren Pharmaceuticals sent disinfection chemicals to be used for the PSC main building in Manila and the PhilSports administrative offices and dormitories upon learning of the situation.

"We are thankful because they readily helped. We wanted to make sure that we do proper disinfection of the offices," said PSC executive director Atty. Guillermo Iroy.