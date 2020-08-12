NBA to honor top players from seeding games

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Kim Klement, Getty Images/AFP

The NBA will honor the best players during the seeding games that were played at the Walt Disney World complex from July 30 to August 14.

The league announced that it will name a Player of the Seeding Games as well as an All-Seeding Games Team.

A panel of sportswriters and broadcasters who have been on site to cover the restart of the NBA season will determine the awards.

They will vote for five players for the All-Seeding Games First Team and five players for the All-Seeding Games Second Team, choosing a total of 10 players at any position from either conference.

Each NBA team participating in the season restart is playing eight seeding games, which conclude Friday, Aug. 14.

The winners will be announced on Saturday, August 15 before Game 1 of the Western Conference Play-In.

The 2020 NBA playoffs will begin on August 17.

