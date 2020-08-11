NBA: Spurs stay in thick of playoff fight after routing Rockets

(UPDATE) Rookie Keldon Johnson scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds off the bench, and the San Antonio Spurs took advantage of a Houston Rockets squad without James Harden to win 123-105 on Tuesday (US time).

DeMar DeRozan contributed 23 points, and Jakob Poetl added 14 and 11 rebounds for San Antonio (32-38).

The Spurs are in the midst of a race for play-in berths with Memphis, Phoenix and Portland.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story had the wrong win-loss records assigned to the teams.

Portland's victory over Dallas later in the day was especially crucial to determining the last playoff ticket still up for grabs.

Amazing game. Dallas is now locked into the seven seed, and Portland - with a win over Brooklyn Thursday - will be the eight seed, and need just one win in two tries to make the playoffs, and face the Lakers. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) August 12, 2020

All 4 teams’ playoff fates will be determined in their last regular-season games Thursday.

Memphis will take on East top seed Milwaukee, Phoenix will face Dallas, San Antonio will battle Utah, while Portland will play Brooklyn, the East’s No. 7 seed.

The Spurs, aiming to extend their streak of playoff appearances to a fourth decade, banked on another solid bubble stint by Johnson to put the Rockets down early.

Russell Westbrook registered 20 points to lead Houston, which rested Harden and missed Eric Gordon (ankle).

In an earlier, no-bearing game featuring the East's lowest-ranked playoff teams, the Brooklyn Nets beat the Orlando Magic 108-96.

The Magic will face top seed the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Nets take on No. 2 Toronto Raptors in the first round.

