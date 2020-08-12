NBA: Portland's McCollum playing with back fracture - report

Portland guard CJ McCollum has reportedly been playing with a serious injury for the past three games.

According to a report by Dwight Jaynes of NBC Sports Northwest, McCollum has been diagnosed with an "L3 vertebral transverse process fracture."

The Blazers have yet to confirm McCollum's injury.

McCollum, who was the Most Improved Player after the 2016 NBA season, scored just eight points on a woeful 2-of-14 shooting from the field in Portland's 134-131 win over Dallas on Tuesday. But he also made the clutch free throws with 3.9 seconds left that iced the win for the Blazers.

After the game, McCollum confirmed a report from Sports Illustrated that Portland All-Star Damian Lillard trusted him with the ball in the dying seconds despite having struggled from the field all throughout the game.

Lillard tied his career-high with 61 points in the win.

McCollum is averaging 22.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists this season.

