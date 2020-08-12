NBA: Phoenix players surprised by families' game intros

The Phoenix Suns organization found a way to bring their players' families to them inside the NBA bubble.

Ahead of the Suns' seventh game of the NBA restart, their starting line-up was introduced virtually by their family members, leading to emotional scenes at the sidelines.

I’m not crying... you are



We surprised the team with starting lineups announced by their families at home 💜🧡 pic.twitter.com/xjtwYS7RN1 — 7-0 (@Suns) August 11, 2020

Other NBA players took note of the Suns' effort, with Stephen Curry and LeBron James praising the gesture.

That was AMAZING!!!!!!!! S/O the Suns for that. Damn I miss my family! 😢😢😢❤️❤️ #JamesGang👑 https://t.co/SSA8Dknpn3 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 11, 2020

The Suns went on to beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 130-117, to improve to 7-0 in the bubble and stay in the hunt for the eighth spot in the Western Conference.

