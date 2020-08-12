NBA: Grizzlies yield lead in play-in race after falling to Celtics

(UPDATE) The Boston Celtics rode the hot hand of Jayson Tatum in the first half to add to the Memphis Grizzlies' Disney disappointment with a 122-107 win on Tuesday (US time).
Ja Morant led the Grizzlies, losers of 6 of 7 in the NBA restart, with 26 points and 13 assists.
The loss dragged Memphis (33-39) into a tie with Phoenix at the Nos. 9 and 10 spots.
Victory by Portland (34-39) against Dallas later in the day gave the Trailblazers 8th place at the moment.
San Antonio (32-38) is at 11th place.
Portland's victory was especially crucial to determining the last playoff ticket still up for grabs.
All 4 teams’ playoff fates will be determined in their last regular-season games Thursday.
Memphis will take on East top seed Milwaukee, Phoenix will face Dallas, San Antonio will battle Utah, while Portland will play Brooklyn, the East’s No. 7 seed.
In the play-in, the No. 8 seed only needs to beat the No. 9 team to advance, while the latter needs to win twice.
