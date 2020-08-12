NBA: Bucks overwhelm Wizards despite Antetokounmpo's ejection

The Milwaukee Bucks had enough firepower to overcome the Washington Wizards, 126-113, even after losing reigning Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo to ejection in the second quarter of their game.

Antetokounmpo was charged with a Flagrant Foul 2 after head-butting Washington's Mo Wagner. He had been called for an offensive foul in the previous possession.

Giannis headbutted Mo Wagner and got ejected 😳 pic.twitter.com/vmRJuKqF5v — ESPN (@espn) August 12, 2020

The Bucks had a 35-25 lead at the time of Antekounmpo's ejection, with the "Greek Freak" scoring 12 points along with nine rebounds.

Even after losing their MVP, the Bucks were still too much for the woeful Wizards, who were already out of the running for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference before the game began.

Brook Lopez scored 24 points to lead Milwaukee, while Sterling Brown had 23 points off the bench.

Rookie Rui Hachimura led the Wizards with 20 points and five rebounds.

The Bucks are already assured of the No. 1 seed in the East.

In a battle between already-eliminated teams, the Sacramento Kings defeated the New Orleans Pelicans, 112-106.

Harrison Barnes scored 25 points to lead the Kings, while Bogdan Bogdanovic had 16 points, seven assists, and six rebounds.

The Pelicans were led by Jahlil Okafor, who had 21 points off the bench.

New Orleans rested Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Lonzo Ball for the no-bearing game.

