MMA: Fil-Am fighter Mark Striegl set to make UFC debut

Timur Valiev has his UFC debut rescheduled. He'll face Mark Striegl on Aug. 22 in Las Vegas per his manager @AliAbdelaziz00



Valiev recently withdrew from his debut due to visa issues



Valiev has 1 loss since 2011, a split decision to Chris Gutierrez who he beat in his next bout. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 11, 2020

MANILA (UPDATE) -- Filipino-American fighter Mark Striegl is reportedly set to fight in the UFC Octagon on August 22.

TSN's Aaron Bronsteter reported that the Southeast Asian Games gold medalist in Sambo will be taking on Timur Valiev of Russia in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On Wednesday, Striegl confirmed signing the fight contract.

The Striegl-Valiev bout will serve as one of the preliminaries in the card to be headlined by bantamweight contenders Frankie Edgar and Pedro Munhoz.

Striegl fought in the URCC and PXC before competing in ONE Championship. After going 2-1 in the Asian-based promotion, he returned to URCC and became the promotion's featherweight champion.

Striegl also represented the Philippines in the 2019 edition of the SEA Games winning the gold in Sambo.

