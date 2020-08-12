Home  >  Sports

Karate: James delos Santos bags 4th virtual title, nears top spot in world rankings

MANILA -- Filipino karateka James delos Santos won his fourth gold medal in global virtual kata competitions after beating Eduardo Garcia of Portugal in the Athlete’s E-Tournament Series 1.

The victory avenged his two finals setbacks to Garcia, currently the world's No. 1 in men's virtual kata. 

"This was the third time I faced him, and it’s been competitive. This was special as he’s No. 1 and I’m No. 2 in the world rankings for the E Tournaments. This time, I was able to win the gold medal," Delos Santos said in an Instagram post.

Just recently, Delos Santos leapt to No. 2 in the male individual seniors rankings when he bagged the gold in the Balkan Open.

