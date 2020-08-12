Boxing: Jerwin Ancajas bares future plans to move to 118lbs

MANILA -- Jerwin Ancajas has plans to move up in weight in the near future after years of reigning as the IBF junior bantamweight champion.

In an interview with Australian promoter Peter Maniatis, Ancajas, who is expected to fight in the US in September or October, said he wants to move to 118 pounds.

"After a title unification if we get the opportunity, we want to move up," the Panabo City native said.

Ancajas has been campaigning as a junior bantamweight since he turned pro in 2009 and a climb in weight just seems natural for the 28-year-old boxer.

His manager-coach Joven Jimenez said the main reason for this plan is that there are many potential foes for Ancajas in the bantamweight division.

There is Naoya Inoue, the unbeaten WBA, IBF and the Ring champion, WBC king Nordine Oubaali, and former IBF champion Emmanuel Rodriguez. Fellow Filipino boxers, WBO champion John Riel Casimero and Nonito Donaire Jr., also campaign in the bantamweight class.

"Gusto niyang laban 'yung mga 118 pounds ngayon," said Jimenez. "Pero gusto niyang unahin 'yung title unification."

For a title unification bout, Ancajas hopes to face Mexican star Juan Francisco Estrada.

"For me, it's Francisco Estrada. For me, he's the top junior bantamweight now," Ancajas said.

Ancajas is currently holding camp at the Philippine Fleet Naval Base Heracleo Alano in Sangley Point, Cavite City.

The Filipino champion is just waiting for his visa so he can fly to the US to resume fighting.

