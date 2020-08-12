Altamirano welcomes PBA's 3x3 tournament

Chooks 3x3 commissioner Eric Altamirano with some of the top players in the country. Handout

MANILA, Philippines -- Eric Altamirano does not anticipate any clashes after the PBA announced on Tuesday that it has formed a committee to oversee its inaugural 3x3 tournament.

Altamirano is the commissioner of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3, which recently attained professional status and is planning to hold its second season in September.

The PBA hopes to hold its 3x3 tournament next year, with a committee headed by Alaska team governor Dickie Bachmann tasked to work on the details of the competition.

"When we started the Chooks 3x3 last year, the main objective of the program was to create awareness and popularize the sport," Altamirano said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday.

"For me, it's really a welcome development na magkakaroon pa ng ibang grupo na magpo-promote ng 3x3," he added.

Altamirano expects the PBA's 3x3 tournament to give additional opportunities to local basketball players.

This is crucial as the commissioner admitted that interest in Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 has increased, so much so that they were planning to expand to 16 teams after originally confirming that 12 teams will participate in the new season.

"Right now, to be honest, we are studying the option of adding more teams. Siguro, instead of 12, we might have 16 teams," Altamirano said.

When the PBA first bared its plans of having a 3x3 tournament back in February, 14 teams were expected to compete. All 12 PBA franchises would field in teams, while Mighty Bond and Dunkin Donuts would also join the tournament.

The PBA's 3x3 tournament was supposed to run concurrently with the All-Filipino Cup, but those plans have been scuppered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regardless of how the PBA will run its competition, Altamirano believes it can only be a good thing for the fast-rising sport.

"For me, it's a welcome development," he said.

