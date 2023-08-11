The V-League Collegiate Challenge is returning in August. V-League media bureau



MANILA – The powerhouse National University (NU) Bulldogs will try to keep the crown on their side as the men’s V-League Collegiate Challenge returns on August 16.

The Bulldogs remain as the heavy favorites to lift the title anew when they join seven other teams in the 2023 edition of the tournament.

Challenging the defending champions are last year’s runner up University of Santo Tomas (UST), Far Eastern University, De La Salle University, and Ateneo de Manila University.

NU claimed the V-League title after escaping UST in three games in the finals.

Firming up the cast in the tournament are NCAA squads University of Perpetual Help, Emilio Aguinaldo College and San Beda University.

Games will be held every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, and will be streamed on the official V-League Facebook page and Bola.TV.

In the women's side, eight schools have also confirmed their participation, led by the defending NCAA champion De La Salle-College of St. Benilde.

The others teams are Lyceum of the Philippines University, Mapua University, University of Perpetual Help, and San Sebastian College-Recoletos.

Only Far Eastern University and University of the East will be participating from the UAAP side alongside reigning NAASCU champion Enderun Colleges.

The top four teams from each division after the single round elimination will advance to the best-of-three semifinals with the first and second-seeded teams squaring off with the fourth and third-ranked teams, respectively.

The finals will also be a best-of-three series while the battle for the bronze is a one-game affair.

