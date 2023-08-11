COURTESY: Blacklist International

Three Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League seasons ago, Blacklist International was heavily affected by the decision of duo Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario and Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna to opt out of the professional league.

And while they sat out the season to prepare for the 2022 Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam under national esports team Sibol's wing, Blacklist missed the playoffs and a chance to secure three consecutive MPL titles, in MPL Season 9.

At the time, they included Kent Xavier "Kevier" Perez in the mix, with Mark Jayson "Eson" Gerardo and Dexter "DEX STAR" Alaba alternating spots as the team's roamer.

Now, the duo will take time to rest and enjoy the fruits of their labor.

"Kung tingin nila hindi na ganoon 'yung gigil ibig sabihin need nilang ipahinga. Deserve naman nila [magpahinga] kasi sa tagal nila sa scene, sa dami ng kanilang achievements, ang dami nilang naipundar. And kung next season may gigil na sila maglaro, makakabalik sila," head coach Aniel "MasterTheBasics" Jiandani.

Faced with a similar situation ahead of MPL Season 12, Blacklist International's coaches said they are better prepared than they were last season, thanks to new additions to their team.

"Ang magandang advantage namin is nagkaroon kami ng maraming time para buuin ang lineup na ito dahil after ng MSC talagang nagkayod na kami and naghanap kami ng players na deserving sa Blacklist," Blacklist assistant coach KRistoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza said.

In V33wise's absence, Blacklist will be reinforced by rookies Kim "Kimpoy" Dela Cruz, Russell Aaron "Eyon" Usi and ex-Onic Philippines player Stephen "Sensui" Castillo, and the world championship-clinching trio of Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap, Kiel "Oheb" Soriano, and Salic "Hadji" Imam.

Sensui, who has spent two seasons as Onic Philippines' mainstay jungler, is well-equipped with sustain junglers, a centerpoint in Wise's playstyle.

"Noong nag-try out kami, pinaglaro namin siya and ang mga jungler sa 'min halos pare-pareho ng tryout. Si Sensui kasi, hawig siya sa playstyle ni Wise. So kung kukunin namin siya kaunting adjustment na lang," DEX STAR, who is now the team's analyst said.

Kimpoy, despite being a rookie, will be the older, more mature presence in the team.

"Nagustuhan niya ako [Bon Chan] kasi 'yung maturity kailangan sa team. 'Yun 'yung gusto niya na magli-lead parang kasi matanda na, 'yun ang hinahanap nila kasi sa mga tryout puro mga bata pa eh," the 22-year-old said.

Blacklist has participated in off-season tournaments such as the ESL Invitational and the Juicy Legends Pro Series to build their chemistry.

Prior, the "Hall of Legends" said they are fulfilled with what they achieved in their career despite the missing piece to their list of awards.

During the off-season, the duo, who have a massive following on social media, have been vocal about wanting to set up a house of their own, and a resort. They have also shared snippets of themselves spending quality time with their family on social media through their live streaming sessions.

But whether or not V33wise will come back, will depend on the duo.

"Deserve nilang ma-enjoy ang mga nakuha nilang achievements, kung ano ang meron sila ngayon kasi sobrang hirap ng pinagdaanan nila and for me, no idea kung gugustuhin nilang bumalik. Kung mag-enjoy man sila sa bakasyon baka hindi na or maybe pag na-miss nila maging competitive ay puwede pa silang sumama," assistant coach Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza said.