LOOK: Filipinas visit Gilas in training

From the SBP Facebook page

The Philippine women's national football team paid Gilas Pilipinas a visit during the latter's training session.

In a series of photos released by the Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas, the Filipinas led by striker Sarina Bolden and goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel were warmly welcomed by coach Chot Reyes and the Gilas squad.

The Filipinas are still fresh from their recent stint in the FIFA Women's World Cup, where they gave the Philippines its first victory at the highest stage in women's football.

The Filipinas want to show support to their basketball counterparts, who are preparing for the upcoming FIBA World Cup later this month.