Guiao sets modest goal for Rain or Shine at Jones Cup

Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao. PBA Images

MANILA -- Coach Yeng Guiao admitted that it will be tough for Rain or Shine to duplicate the title win of its predecessor in the 42nd W. Jones Cup.

This is why he is tempering expectations regarding their chances of winning the Jones Cup crown.

"Palagay ko mas realistic 'yun (podium finish). Mahirap sabihin na magagaya natin 'yung national team nung nakaraan, dahil nag-champion sila with a lot of imports around," said Guiao, noting that Mighty Sports had five imports on deck when it dominated the tournament anew four years ago.

"Pero kung second or third, baka mas realistic 'yan. Baka mas kakayanin."

The Elasto Painters left for Chinese Taipei early Friday, bringing with them a modest goal in their campaign in the 42nd Jones Cup.

Rain or Shine brought along a 13-man team led by veterans Gabe Norwood, Beau Belga, and Rey Nambatac, and two reinforcements -- naturalized player Ange Kouame and Nick Evans.

Comprising the rest of the team are Leonard Santillan, Gian Mamuyac, Andrei Caracut, Anton Asistio, Shaun Ildefonso, Jhonard Clarito, Mac Belo, Mark Borboran, and Nick Demusis.

They take on Chinese Taipei Team A play right away in the opener on Saturday at the Taipei Heping Gymnasium at 7:30 p.m.

"We are not promising anything, but I'm sure that our guys will not back down from the challenge and will fight to represent the PBA and the country well," said Rain or Shine team governor Atty. Mamerto Mondragon.

On Sunday, the Elasto Painters will battle Chinese Taipei B, followed by United Arab Emirates on August 14, Qatar on August 15, and Iran on August 16.

The team takes on Korean Basketball League champion Anyang KGC on August 17 before taking a breather the next day.

It wraps up the competition with a clash against the Japan U22 national team on August19 and the US NCAA UC Irvines on August 20.