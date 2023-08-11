Alex Eala at the WTA Thailand Open. Photo courtesy of 2023 Thailand Open.

After scoring a come-from-behind win in the second round, No. 6 seed Alex Eala of the Philippines will take on top-seeded Priscilla Hon of Australia in the quarterfinals of the W25 Roehampton in Great Britain.

Friday’s quarterfinal will be the first meeting between WTA World No. 250 Eala and 201st-ranked Hon, and they are scheduled first on Court 4 of the National Tennis Centre.

Eala, who posted a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Australian qualifier and World No. 781 Gabriella Da Silva Fick in the first round, had a more difficult time getting past the second round on Thursday against her doubles partner, Destanee Aiava of Australia, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Aiava, who is ranked 289th in the world, kicked off the match with a 3-0 lead that was extended to 4-1.

The 18-year-old Eala concluded her love service hold with an ace to trail at 2-4, but Aiava remained dominant as she served for the set at 5-3.

Aiava, 23, won the first set on her second of three set points, 6-3, after Eala netted her forehand service return.

Three-time ITF singles champion Eala recovered in the second set, taking a 3-0 lead by saving three break points and ending the game with a crosscourt backhand winner.

Aiava managed to catch up, and she saved a set point on serve to equalize at 5-5.

After Eala held serve for 6-5, she earned three more set points in the 12th game and secured the second set by breaking Aiava’s serve with a forehand down-the-line winner, 7-5.

The reigning US Open Juniors singles champion from the Philippines continued her run in the deciding set, where she broke serve to love for 3-1 courtesy of a double fault.

Eala won the next game after surviving eight deuces, and a forehand winner down the line widened her lead to 4-1.

Aiava, who has won five ITF singles titles, converted a break point in the seventh game due to a double fault as Eala was serving for the match at 5-1.

The Filipino teen got another chance to serve out the match at 5-3, and she prevailed on her first match point at 40-30 after Aiava hit a long forehand return of serve, 6-3.

Hours after their face-off, Eala and Aiava teamed up again for their doubles quarterfinal clash versus No. 1 seeds Talia Gibson and Petra Hule of Australia.

The Eala-Aiava duo were unable to follow up their 7-5, 6-2 first-round win over French Julie Belgraver and British Ella McDonald as they bowed out to the Australian top seeds, 1-6, 5-7.

