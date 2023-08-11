Ateneo kicks off WUBS title defense with rout of Sydney

Defending champion Ateneo de Manila University pounded University of Sydney en route to a lopsided 88-50 victory in their quarterfinals pairing of the World University Basketball Series on Friday at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Tokyo.

The Blue Eagles limited their Australian counterparts, while torching the hoops from the three-point are for a 49-29 halftime advantage.

In the third canto, Ateneo mounted a 21-9 blitz and University of Sydney did not recover after that.

Mason Amos had 17 points, while Kai Ballungay tallied 13 markers.

Shawn Tuano and Jason Credo added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Blue Eagles knocked down 15 treys.

Ateneo will next battle Hakuoh University in the semifinals.