Jeniel "YellyHaze" Bata-Anon. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA -- After 11 seasons in MPL Philippines, veteran Jeniel "YellyHaze" Bata-Anon will not be suiting up as a player for the league.

Instead, he will be picking up the analyst role in Minana EVOS, as the franchise ushers in a new era. For Haze, a Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, he considers this taking one for the team.

"Ang kailangan is mag-step up ako para sa team... Binigyan naman ako ng choice, tapos choice ko rin naman ito. I-e-enjoy ko 'yung pagiging analyst. Na-excite ako sa Season 12," Yellyhaze said in a Media Day interview.

YellyHaze has been playing since Day 1 of the MPL, as part of the inaugural champs Aether Main.

He has also suited up for Bren, SGD Omega, Omega Esports, and Nexplay before embracing a coaching role.

However, the door remains open for him to step in the Land of Dawn, if given the chance.

"Siyempre 'yung paglalaro [nakaka-miss] tapos 'yung mga every week na training, ganon. Pero ano naman 'di ko pinababayaan ang mechanics. Mayroon kasi sinasabi na 'pag huminto ka 'di ka makakabalik. Kaya hindi ko hinahayaan sarili ko na mawala ang passion sa paglalaro," Yellyhaze said.

Minana, formerly Nexplay EVOS, will make up of their main players, namely: Christian "GoyongAR" Martinez, Bien Salvador "BoyetAR" Chumacera Borris James "BruskoAR" Parro, Jan Dominic "DomengAR" Del Mundo, along with Lance Aron "LansuAR" Misa, Brian Miles "Spider-MilezAR" Santos, Lance Walter "LanceCyAR" Cunanan, Jhon Marl "Lord JMAR" Sebastian, Ken Louie "KzenAR" Pile, and Oscar "SumpakAR" Romero.

Notably absent from the list is last season's EXP Laner Ding "DingDR" Canja.

Nexplay EVOS finished seventh in MPL Season 11, and has missed the playoffs for two consecutive seasons.