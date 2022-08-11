Houston's Jalen Green in awe of support from Pinoy fans

Houston Rockets shooting guard Filipino-American basketball player Jalen Green meets with fans as part of his JG4 Manila Tour in Makati City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino-American guard Jalen Green is deeply appreciative of the support and love he has gotten from Filipino fans throughout his young basketball career.

And in his third visit to Manila, the Houston Rockets star has the opportunity to give back that love to his supporters.

"Even when I'm in Houston, I see it on Twitter and Instagram. My fans are messaging me, telling me how they're supporting me, rocking my jersey, rocking my swag," Green said.

"I feel the love," he beamed.

Green is in town for a tour with sports brand adidas, having arrived in the city on Wednesday morning. This is his third visit to Manila: in 2018 and 2019, he played for FilAm Sports in the National Basketball Training Center Tournament.

Now, he has a chance to do more than play basketball. On Thursday, Green got to meet some of his fans at the adidas brand center in Glorietta 3. He will also take part in a "Manila Culture Experience" in the afternoon at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

"Coming to the Philippines, everyone gives so much love and support," said Green, who traces his roots to the country through his mother. "To come back and give my love and support, it means so much to me."

Green endeared himself to local fans during a brief media session where he participated in a "Tagalog Challenge," correctly translating some Filipino words -- "yakap," "buhok," and "takbo." He only faltered when asked for the translation of "patawarin."

The Houston guard is in town for the next few days, and he is looking forward to immersing himself in the local culture and visiting his extended family.

"Just being here with all the people, seeing all the fans, going back to my family's hometown and seeing the culture back there," Green said of his plans.

The 20-year-old Green was the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Rookie Draft. He went on to average 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists per game in his first season with the league.

