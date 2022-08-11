Filoil: Winston scores 25 in La Salle's drubbing of UST

From the FilOil Sports Facebook page

Schonny Winston powered De La Salle University past University of Santo Tomas (UST), 86-65, as the Green Archers remain undefeated in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup Thursday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Fil-Am guard poured 11 of his 25 points in the second quarter and went 14-of-15 from the charity stripe. He also finished with 3 assists and 2 steals in the win.

Winston's second quarter streak allowed the Green Archers to build a 42-31 halftime lead. The rest of the team followed, pushing the lead to its biggest at 23, 86-63.

"He did a lot for us today," said coach Derick Pumaren of Winston. "He created a lot and he was attacking the UST defense."

Also providing support were Kevin Quiambao, who tallied 12 points, two assists, and one board -- all in the second half -- as well as Michael Phillips, who had seven points, 10 rebounds, and two steals.

La Salle moved up to 4-0 in Group B, while sending UST to its third straight loss at 1-3.

Nic Cabanero led the Growling Tigers with 18 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

Meanwhile, Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) banked on a strong fourth quarter surge to take down Adamson University, 67-57.

Allen Liwag scored 10 of the Generals' 26 points in the fourth quarter as they rallied from a 47-39 third-quarter deficit and turned the game around to take a 60-48 lead in the last 4:08.

He finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, and one block to lead EAC to a 3-3 win-loss record in Group A.

Ralph Robin also provided support with his 10 points, four assists, and three boards, while JC Luciano had 10 points, nine boards, and three dimes.

Adamson, on the other hand, sunk to 4-3 after this second straight defeat as it sat out starters Jerom Lastimosa, Joem Sabandal, and Cedrick Manzano.

AP Manlapaz poured 11 points and three rebounds to lead the Soaring Falcons.

The scores:

First Game:

EAC 67 -- Liwag 13, Robin 10, Luciano 10, Ad. Doria 8, Tolentino 7, Maguliano 4, Balowa 4, An. Doria 4, Bacud 4, Umpad 2, Bajon 1, Cosa 0, Dominguez 0.

ADAMSON 57 -- Manlapaz 11, V. Magbuhos 8, Douanga 6, Torres 6, Hanapi 5, Barcelona 5, Erolon 4, Yerro 3, Barasi 2, Dignadice 2, Colonia 2, Fuentebella 0.

Quarters: 11-8, 29-28, 41-47, 67-57.

Second Game:

LA SALLE 86 -- Winston 25, Quiambao 12, Nwankwo 9, Nonoy 8, Buensalida 8, M. Phillips 7, B. Phillips 5, Nelle 4, Escandor 4, Galman 4, Blanco 0, Estacio 0, Austria 0, Cortez 0.

UST 65 -- Cabanero 18, Concepcion 13, Garing 10, M. Pangilinan 6, Manaytay 6, Lazarte 6, Santos 2, Mantua 2, Crisostomo 2, Gesalem 0, Escobido 0, Canoy 0, Herrera 0.

Quarters: 17-13, 42-31, 67-52, 86-65.

