FilOil: NU breezes past CSB, nears quarterfinals berth

MANILA -- National University (NU) stepped closer to a quarterfinals berth with an easy 82-72 win over De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Thursday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Bulldogs leaned on their balanced lineup with 14 of their 16 players all contributing on offense to stay on top of Group A.

"Tingin ko, I have to maximize 'yung 16 players ko and tignan ko kung hanggang saan kami talaga," coach Jeff Napa said.

"Nag-experiment din kami para at least mapabigyan mga players ko, and for them to gain their confidence especially since CSB is competitive talaga. They’re very physical, this is a test of character to the team."

The Bulldogs only trailed in the first quarter, 6-4, and then never looked back as they utilized their size and dominated the smaller Blazers in the paint — evident in their 53-36 rebounding edge, and 52 points inside.

Nash Enriquez top-scored for the Bulldogs with 11 points and two steals as Omar John added 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Migs Oczon led the way for the Blazers with 21 points as they dropped to 4-3.

In the other game, University of the East (UE) survived University of Perpetual Help’s fourth quarter surge, to hammer out a 79-74 win in their group a clash on Thursday.

Kyle Paranada nailed three treys as he scattered 10 of his 23 points in the final period to douse cold water on a furious Altas rally in the fourth.

His final three pointer gave the Red Warriors the lead for good, 71-70, before Calvin Payawal and Luis Salgado put the finishing touches in the game.

The win was the Red Warriors’ fourth in the last five games, and they now tote a 4-4 record in Group B.

The scores:

Third Game:

UE 79 -- K. Paranada 23, Payawal 10, Remogat 9, Lorenzana 9, Salgado 8, Abatayo 7, Sawat 4, Guevarra 4, Antiporda 3, Pagsanjan 2, Beltran 0, N. Paranada 0, Cruz 0.

PERPETUAL 74 -- Egan 14, Ferreras 13, Barcuma 11, Boral 10, Nitura 9, Martel 5, Abis 4, Aurin 2, Cuevas 2, Flores 2, Nunez 2, Omega 0.

Quarters: 22-15, 40-35, 62-53, 79-74.

Fourth Game:

NU 82 -- Enriquez 11, John 10, Padrones 10, Figueroa 8, Clemente 7, Casinillo 6, Mahinay 6, Galinato 4, Minerva 4, Palacielo 4, Tibayan 4, Malonzo 3, Manansala 2, Tulabut 2, Gulapa 0.

CSB 72 -- Oczon 21, Gozum 11, Cullar 9, Sangco 9, Marcos 7, Nayve 3, Pasturan 3, Davis 3, Carlos 2, Flores 2, Serrano 2, Mara 0, Dimayuga 0.

Quarters: 20-18, 42-39, 67-59, 82-72.

