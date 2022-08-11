2 Pinoys selected as Basketball Without Borders All-Stars

Filipino players Quinn Kacey Dela Rosa and Jared Bahay earned All-Star honors in the Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Asia 2022. Handout photo.

Two Filipino players were selected as All-Stars of the Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Asia 2022, after four days of competition in Melbourne, Australia.

Quinn Kacey Dela Rosa and Jared Bahay were among the standouts in the camp held at the NBA Global Academy, the league's elite basketball training center at Basketball Australia's Centre of Excellence at the Australian Institute of Sport.

The final day of the camp saw the campers engage in a Q&A with NBA players Jarrett Allen, Josh Green, Cameron Johnson and Coby White, and former WNBA player and 4-time Olympic medalist Kristi Harrower.

Harrower, in particular, shared her experience in representing the Australia women's national team and playing professionally until 40 years old. The NBA players recalled their journeys to the league, the difference of basketball across the collegiate and professional levels, and the impact of international players in today’s NBA.

Other standouts in the camp include South Korea's Gwanwoo Lee and Australia's Amy Kurkowski, who emerged as three-point champions.

Australia's Joshua Dent and Japan's Chinami Yokoyama were named Defensive MVPs, while the Australian pair of Roman Siulepa and Lulu Laditan earned Camp MVP honors.