After winning the Visayas leg, KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue will now battle unbeaten Jumbo Plastic-Basilan in the Southern Finals. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines -- Mindanao leg champion Jumbo Plastic-Basilan looks to continue its winning streak when it battles Visayas titlists KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Southern Finals.

Game 1 of the series is on Wednesday, with tip off at 6 p.m. at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur.

Basilan clinched the Mindanao championship last Monday, sweeping Petra Cement-Roxas. Less than 48 hours later, they are set for another battle.

"Tapos na 'yung celebration namin kaagad the night of our Mindanao Leg championship. Yesterday, we practiced and prepared for KCS," Peace Riders head coach Jerson Cabiltes said.

And while they dominated the Mindanao leg, the Peace Riders said they are cautious ahead of their series against Mandaue.

"We know that KCS is a tough team. We celebrated the title but the fight is not over yet. We regrouped yesterday and we're prepared for another war again," said Peace Riders captain Jonathan Uyloan.

KCS-Mandaue, meanwhile, is still brimming with confidence from its run in the Visayas leg.

They battled the once-mighty MJAS Zenith Talisay City, who swept the elimination round and gained an outright berth to the title round -- just like Basilan, in the Visayas finals.

Mandaue then stunned the Aquastars in three games, to walk away as the Visayas kings.

However, KCS took a major blow when their top guns Gryann Mendoza, Ping Exciminiano, and Al Tamsi were called up by teams in Manila.

Stepping in for those were reigning CESAFI slam dunk champ Miguel Gastador and now-playing assistant coach Jax Bautista.

But Mandaue said their approach to the game will remain the same even if they are missing their best players in the Southern Finals.

"We're gonna play the KCS way," said head coach Mike Reyes.

Reyes said in order to beat a Basilan squad "with a good mix of veterans and youth with a deep bench," they have to take advantage of each possession.

After all, the bragging right of being the best in the South is at stake.

"We have to value every possession. We have to make good use of our concepts and execute our defense."