Silver medallist Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines holds with her medal. Luis Robayo, Reuters.



MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina boxer Nesthy Petecio already knows what she will do with the millions of pesos that she will receive in cash incentives, after coming home with a silver medal from the Tokyo Olympics.

Petecio made history in Tokyo as the first Filipina to win an Olympic medal in boxing, after reaching the finals of the featherweight division where she bowed to hometown bet, Sena Irie.

Nonetheless, she stands to receive at least P17 million in financial incentives, as well as a condominium in her hometown of Davao and a house and lot in Tagaytay. The windfall, Petecio said, will be dedicated to her family.

"'Yung mga incentives po na matatanggap ko, sa pamilya ko po, nakalaan po 'yun sa pamilya ko," Petecio said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday morning.

"Kapag okay na po sila, 'pag nakikita ko pong pwede ng hindi po ako mag-suporta, saka po 'yung sarili ko, saka po 'yung mga gusto ko."

"Sila po muna," she stressed. "Sila naman po 'yung dahilan kung bakit andito po ako. Sila po 'yung dahilan kung bakit nagsusumikap po ako."

The condominium in Davao, the house and lot in Tagaytay, and another house and lot in Candelaria, Quezon will be given to her siblings.

Petecio explained that she doesn't want her nephews and nieces to endure what she did as a child, when they struggled to find a place to live.

"Sa mga bahay po na ibibigay, sa condo, nakapangalan na po sa mga kapatid ko. Nakalaan na po sa kanila," she said. "Ayaw ko rin maranasan ng mga pamangkin ko 'yung naranasan naming hirap, na nakatira lang po kami sa gamit lang po 'yung mga trapal."

"Ayaw ko pong maranasan po ng mga pamangkin ko 'yun, na 'yun lang, nakatira lang kami sa mga trapal, sa puno ng rambutan po. So gusto ko na maganda 'yung bahay na, maganda 'yung bahay na matuluyan nila, na okay po sila," she added.

Foremost in Petecio's plans, however, is to give her parents a better life. Petecio's father, Teodoro, had been her first boxing coach, reluctantly allowing her to pursue the sport after the young Nesthy refused to be discouraged.

"Ang pinakagusto ko po doon, pinaka-plano ko po talaga, maranasan ng mama't papa ko 'yung mga gusto nila maranasan po, bago man po sila mawala dito sa mundo po," Petecio said. "Kasi darating po tayong lahat doon."

"'Yun po 'yung gustong-gusto ko po, na maranasan po nila bago po sila mawala po, gusto kong iparanas po, ibigay po sa kanila 'yun."

Petecio has previously said she hopes all the incentives will be given, not wanting to experience the same fate as Mansueto "Onyok" Velasco who up to now has yet to receive some of the rewards he was promised after coming home with a silver medal in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

"Siguraduhin po muna 'yung mga pinangako. Sisiguraduhin ko po. Baka po tayo magaya kay Coach Sir Onyok Velasco, mahirap naman," Petecio said.

"Siguraduhin ko po muna, kasi 'yung lahat ng 'yun, para po sa pamilya ko," she said of her incentives. "May nakalaan na po lahat 'yun, planado ko na po. Sisiguraduhin ko po kasi baka umiyak po kami lahat eh, mahirap po."

The 29-year-old Petecio, a former world champion, still plans to continue her amateur boxing career and has already set her sights on winning the gold medal in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, France.

