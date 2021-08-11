PBA teams on alert for possible Pampanga bubble

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA teams are staying ready for a possible bubble in Pampanga, after Philippine Cup games were suspended last week due to rising COVID-19 Delta variant infections.

NLEX head coach Yeng Guiao, in a story posted on their team website, confirmed that they have been given notice by the PBA "on the probability of holding a bubble tournament in Pampanga."

The PBA announced last August 3 that Philippine Cup games will be temporarily suspended after the National Capital Region was placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) with heightened and additional restrictions. It is currently under enhanced community quarantine until August 20.

The PBA initially said that it may hold games in Lipa, Batangas, where teams successfully held practices in the lead-up to the conference.

Batangas, however, is currently under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions. According to a recent memo from the IATF, the PBA can only hold games in areas under GCQ and modified GCQ.

"We already thought that we are actually proceeding to Pampanga this week, but we were put on hold," Guiao revealed. "I think there are some details that they need to iron out. Kausap yata nila 'yung LGUs ng Pampanga and also the IATF. "

"We're just waiting for instructions from the PBA," he added.

Guiao said that PBA teams have been informed of a possible month-long tournament in a bubble, with teams to be given a week to train before the resumption of games.

"We were told that if ever it goes to Pampanga, we have to stay in Pampanga," the coach said. "It's going to be a bubble set-up also."

"We will have to look for a hotel," he noted. "Kailangan andun lang kami sa hotel, so hotel, venue and the practice facility. We were told that they will give us one week to practice and then tutuloy na sa mga laro 'yun."

Guiao welcomes the possibility of a bubble in Pampanga, touting the success of last year's Philippine Cup which was held in Clark.

"I'm happy, because I'm from Pampanga," he said. "We had a successful bubble in Pampanga the first time we did it, sa Clark."

The PBA has yet to make a formal announcement on when it plans to resume its games.

RELATED VIDEO: