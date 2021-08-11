Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons and Jalen Green #0 of the Houston Rockets wait for the start of their game during the 2021 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on August 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller, Getty Images/AFP

Second overall pick Jalen Green led all scorers as the Houston Rockets routed the Detroit Pistons, 111-91, in NBA Summer League action on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

The game featured the first match-up between Green, the second overall pick in the NBA Rookie Draft, and No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons.

Green, who traces his roots to the Philippines through his mother, emerged victorious in the showdown as he put up 25 points on 6-of-11 shooting along with five rebounds and three assists. The guard got to the line 11 times, making 10 free throws.

Alperen Şengün, the 16th overall pick in the draft, was a force on both ends of the floor as he put up 21 points, eight rebounds, and four blocked shots for the Rockets.

Houston broke the game open in the second quarter, when they outscored Detroit, 30-15, to take a comfortable 54-43 lead at the half. Josh Christopher, who was the 24th overall pick, scored six of his 15 points in the pivotal frame to help the Rockets pull away.

Cunningham had 20 points, making eight of his 18 shots, along with four rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

Green and the Rockets are now 2-0 in Summer League play, with a showdown against the Toronto Raptors coming up on Friday.

