Former ONE lightweight champion Eduard Folayang expects his opponent Zhang “The Warrior” Lipeng of China to target his weaknesses when they tangle in the main event of ONE: Battleground II in Singapore.

This is why Folayang has upped the ante with his wrestling during his training camp.

"In this training camp, I focused more on my wrestling. I need to do more on my wrestling and my ground (skills)," said Folayang, who is looking for his first victory in six fights.

Although Folayang has good takedown defense, he struggled against elite grapplers like Shinya Aoki.

To prevent getting trapped on the ground, "The Landslide" made sure he will be better equipped to defend himself on the mat.

"I know this will be the area they want to put me again," said Folayang.

The former MMA champion said he expects a tough test against Zhang who has already compiled a 33-11 record.

Just like him, Zhang has wushu as his base martial art.

"Few people can have that kind of record, 30-11. I'm excited to face a veteran with the same fighting style," said Folayang who sports a 22-11 record.

When asked how long he plans to stay in MMA, the 36-year-old Team Laky stalwart he will remain active as long as he is capable.

"I give myself two to three more years. Of course, we can't predict the things that will come but I have a goal. If I didn't reach that yet and I still can go on then I will continue (to fight)," said Folayang.

ONE: Battleground II is a previously recorded event which airs this Friday from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

