Hidilyn Diaz reacts after placing first in the women's 55kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 26, 2021. Vincenzo Pinto, AFP

MANILA -- Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz vowed to be wiser this time when it comes to handling her finances after the windfall she received following her historic stint in the Tokyo Games.

Diaz said she won't be an athlete forever which is why she wants to make smart investments. That way, she will be able to help herself and her family.

“Second time ko na ‘to na nanalo sa Olympics. May mga wrong choices at wrong expenses akong nagawa," Diaz admitted in the recent Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

"Good thing, ang dami ko rin natutunan.”

After winning the silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics, Diaz received P5 million as incentive from the government and an additional P2 million from President Rodrigo Duterte.

This time, she stands to receive up to P20.5 million from the government and several sports patrons including Manny Pangilinan, Ramong Ang, Dennis Uy, Congressman Mikee Romero and even her hometown of Zamboanga.

There are other additional rewards including a house and lot from Century Properties, a condominium unit from Megaworld Corporation, and lifetime free flights from Philippine Airlines and AirAsia.

Diaz already has an idea how to invest the money.

“First kay God. Wala ako dito kung walang guidance ni God. Ibibigay ko some portion kay God tapos siyempre, kailangan mag-save. ‘Yung savings, i-invest," she said.

"Hindi ako forever an athlete. Hindi ako makakatulong sa family ko kung wala ko para sa sarili ko. Dapat unahin ko sarili ko then overflowing na ang love and blessings. ‘Yung bigay naman, nandoon na ‘yun eh.”

Diaz said she will have to first secure herself financially to be able to help her family.

“Parang love din ‘yan eh. Love yourself first tapos saka ka magbibigay. Family, then ‘yung community. Kailangan ding planuhin kung paano” she said.

RELATED VIDEO