Dennis Schroder in action for Germany in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup. FIBA.basketball



Dennis Schroder confirmed Tuesday night he has agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics.

According to published reports, Schroder's deal is for $5.9 million.

"I'm proud to announce that for the 2021-22 season I'll be playing with the Boston Celtics!" Schroder wrote on his Instagram account. "This is one of the best franchises in NBA history and it will be a honor to put on the green and white and do what I love! I'm going out there every night and leaving it all on the floor for the city!! Who's ready?!"

Schroder reportedly turned down a four-year, $84 million extension from the Los Angeles Lakers during last season.

The 27-year-old guard averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 61 games (all starts) last season in his lone campaign with the Lakers.

He has career averages of 14.3 points, 4.7 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 557 games (238 starts) over eight seasons with the Atlanta Hawks (2013-18), Oklahoma City Thunder (2018-20) and Lakers.

Boston was looking to add a point guard after dealing away four-time All-Star Kemba Walker.



