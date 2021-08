World junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas can't help but be proud of his friend Eumir Marcial who won a silver medal in the recent Tokyo Olympics.

Ancajas and his coach Joven Jimenez, who are temporarily staying in Bukidnon, cheered for Marcial each time he stepped into the ring at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo.

"Malaking karangalan na rin para sa atin na nakakuha siya ng bronze," Ancajas told ABS-CBN News. "Nakakaproud si Eumir."

"May plano ang Panginoon, marami pang laban na darating. Basta hindi lang susuko sa bawat laban."

The IBF junior bantam king was with Marcial for several months in Los Angeles while they were training for their respective bouts.

Ancajas believes Marcial will push through with his plans to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics in pursuit of a gold. This, despite Marcial's pro status.



"Nung nandoon kami sa LA wala laging sinasabi ni Eumir na hangad niya 'yung Olympic gold. Pangako niya 'yun sa tatay niya," said Ancajas.

"Sa ngayon hindi pa niya nakuha, pero sa susunod palagay ko kaya na."

Ancajas,meanwhile, continues to train for a possible fight on September 18 in the US.

He is training in Bukidnon where he has been staying since his successful title defense against Jonathan Javier Rodriguez last April.

MP Promotions has yet to name his next opponent, but Ancajas and Joven are preparing to fly to the US very soon.

"Inaayos na lang namin ang visa ni coach. Kung may visa na si coach baka humabol kami sa laban ni Sir Manny (Pacquiao on Aug. 21)," said Ancajas.

