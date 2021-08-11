Manny Pacquiao and members of his training team run the streets of Hancock Park in Los Angeles Tuesday morning. Wendell Alinea

Despite the sudden change in opponents, Jerwin Ancajas believes Manny Pacquiao will come out victorious on August 21.

Like most fans, the reigning IBF junior bantamweight champion was surprised to hear that Errol Spence Jr. won't be able to fight Pacquiao due to a failed eye test.

This forced Yordenis Ugas to step in for the 12-round fight in Las Vegas.



Ancajas said Pacquiao will have an easier fight against the 5-foot-9 Cuban compared to Spence.

"Nung tinignan ko si Ugas, malaki at malapad ang katawan niya. Pero mas madali para kay Sir Manny ito, parang mabagal kasi," said "The Pretty Boy" from Panabo City.

Ancajas saw Ugas fight Shawn Porter, with the Cuban losing on points. He noted that Ugas had trouble handling the 5-foot-7 Porter.

"Nakita ko 'yung laban niya Shawn Porter. 'Di gaanong mabilis, baka mabugbog ito o malamog ni Sir Manny," said Ancajas. "Baka ma TKO-KO ito kay Sir Manny."

But Ancajas said it would be best for Pacquiao not to underestimate Ugas, who was elevated to "super" WBA welterweight champion after Pacquiao became inactive.

"Pero 'di rin magkumpiyansa, malaking tao kasi e," said Ancajas.

Spence was frustrated he had to pull out less than two weeks to go before the bout.

“I was excited about the fight and the event. Unfortunately, the doctors found a tear in my left eye and said I needed to get surgery on it ASAP and that there was no way I could fight with my eye in that condition,” Spence said in a statement.

“I’d like to apologize to everyone. You know I’ll be back as soon back soon. We’ve come back from worse,” said Spence, alluding to his near fatal car crash in October 2019.

Pacquiao, meanwhile, wished Spence well.

“I pray for a full and complete recovery for @ErrolSpenceJr,” the Filipino champion said on Twitter.

RELATED VIDEO